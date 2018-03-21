SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

In her latest interview with Flaunt, the most Grammy nominated female of the year admits that’s she’s giving her all in her next album-because it will be her last.

The article goes on to say, ‘Let’s not take that “last” part too seriously. She delivered it with a grin and has been known to flirt with the idea of early retirement.”

She’s working on her sophomore album as she preps the deluxe edition of Ctrl. Word is, at least six bonus tracks will be added.

Do we need to start the #StaySZAStay Petition?

