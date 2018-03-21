Entertainment
Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends Back In The Day

Global Grind
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

When you talk about icons of the 90’s and 2000’s, Mya‘s name often goes unmentioned — but real ones know the work she’s put into the game.

As far as being ahead of her time, the singer even went Vegan before it was the cool thing to do:

Most of us still vibe out to classic Mya tracks, but no one talks about how her some of the fashion in her videos was ahead of its time. Check out some of the fashion trends the singer rocked in the 90’s and 2000’s that made a comeback.

Tiny Round Shades

Flicks

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

 

 

Chunky Sneakers

 

Velvet Crop Tops 

This had to be one of my favorite looks EVER! @fashionnova

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

 

 

Matching Top & Bottom Sets

 

Long Choker Necklaces

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 



