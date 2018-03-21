Jhene Aiko ft. Kurupt “Never Call Me,” & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.18

It’s been a stressful week for Jhene Aiko, but nothing remedies a heavy heart like busy hands. Wait, that ain’t sound right.

Today the Japanese singer drops two different visuals for the Kurupt featured “Never Call Me” with one featuring Aiko going to her Japanese roots Geisha style and the Slauson Hills Edition which sees her going to South Central LA. While Kurupt wasn’t around for her trip to the Far East, he and other LA alumni like Nipsey Hussle and Mila J were present for her West Coast visit.

Czarface and MF Doom meanwhile have some fun and get animated (literally) for their clip to “Bomb Throwin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Azaelia Banks, and more.

JHENE AIKO FT. KURUPT – “NEVER CALL ME (SLAUSON HILLS EDITION)”

JHENE AIKO FT. KURUPT – “NEVER CALL ME”

CZARFACE & MF DOOM – “BOMB THROWN”

CURREN$Y – “PEGASUS (JET LIFE REMIX)”

AZEALIA BANKS – “SODA”

PLANET ASIA – “MAGNETIC LORD”

LION BABE – “HONEY DEW”

ALISON WONDERLAND FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “HIGH”

B.E.N.N.Y THE BUTCHER & 38 SPESH – “INTRO”

