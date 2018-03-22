Bobby V Could Be Facing Rape Charges

According to sources, Bobby Valentino is being investigated in an incident involving rape.

The R&B singer was named by a woman who filed a police report in Cobb County, GA early this past Monday, March 19. The alleged rape occurred Sunday. It’s unclear where or what the circumstances were. We do know Bobby lives in the area.

Bobby’s says they are pursuing legal action “against what appears to be a weak yet calculated attempt to obtain financial gain through ulterior motives in the matter.”

The rep added, “Bobby takes any allegation against women very seriously. However, false allegations damage true victims of sexual abuse.”

*Cues* Weee oh weee oh wee, like a cop car.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: