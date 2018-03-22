Trump Lowkey Said He’d Body Joe Biden In A Fight & Now Twitter Is Squadding Up

Things are getting heated between 45 and former Vice President Joe Biden.

It all started when Biden spoke at an anti-sexual violence rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday. In his speech, the politician had some spicy words for Trump. He brought up Trump’s leaked Access Hollywood tape where he talked about grabbing women “by the p*ssy.”

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.’ … They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no,” Biden told the college crowd. “I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Now you’d think at a rally about anti-sexual violence, the first go-to response wouldn’t be more violence from men, but apparently Joe had some pent-up aggression towards Trump.

Biden went even further and said, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room.”

Again, not necessarily a good approach when talking about sexual violence…but Biden sure got Trump riled up.

45’s Twitter fingers came knocking.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Eesh.

Trump hit him with the “you don’t know me!”

Sounds like fighting words to me.

Of course, the Internet is already taking sides and things are getting ugly.

Folks on Biden’s side are ready for the showdown, considering Trump’s long history of talking off at the mouth.

Please let there be a Biden/Trump fist fight. pic.twitter.com/3r1qXeL27v — Evan Nix (@drinkofwater) March 22, 2018

Biden should call Trump out on his juvenile bully bullshit. Biden should publicly offer to fight Trump, ideally bare-knuckle, MMA rules. Make it a PPV Madison Square Garden event. It feels like the natural conclusion to the last two years of American politics. — Alan Baxter (@AlanBaxter) March 22, 2018

Oh Look! It’s Joe Biden “going down fast and hard”!

Woops, nevermind, wrong guy. pic.twitter.com/7cbimJbwA4 — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) March 22, 2018

Yeah sure, Trump. You couldn’t beat Biden if he had one hand tied down. You would run like a little girl. pic.twitter.com/KcQxTGiihy — Cheryl (@Buzzby48) March 22, 2018

Meanwhile, folks against Biden are saying that he doesn’t have the best history when it comes to conduct with women…

All Hands Joe is good at only one thing "hand"ling defenseless young girls and grown women. It's painful to watch video feeds. pic.twitter.com/xkBaL7nuxV — Kathleen (@katmerickson) March 22, 2018

…and they think Trump will demolish him.

Joe Biden doesn’t kno who he’s messin wit pic.twitter.com/eNpxit79ft — Kieran Elsëy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔯🇬🇧 (@MrBigPersonlity) March 22, 2018

Messy.

What are your thoughts on the beef? Are you ready for the throw down, or is the political theater overshadowing more important things?

