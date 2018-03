In last month’s episode of #RealNews with @RealCurtisSnow, the Netflix legend talked White House corruption and gentrification.

This month, Snow gives his take on Mo’Nique, Netflix, JAY-Z hitting $900 million and legal weed in California.

Keep clicking for Mo’Nique, Netflix and more.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: