Lil Yachty “Count Me In,” Snow Tha Product ft. O.T. Genasis “Help A B*tch Out” & More | Daily Visuals 3.22.18

Hip-Hop purists hate Lil Yachty like liberals hate Donald Trump, but at the end of the day they’re both still doing their thing and pissing people off (hurry up Robert Mueller!).

Today Lil Boat comes through with a desert based visual for “Count Me In” which finds the captain and his mates lamping with Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli a.k.a Bhad Bhabie. Can’t say we say that coming. Collaboration in the works?

Snow Tha Product meanwhile links up with O.T. Genasis and hit up the strip club where they make it rain for their clip to “Help A B*tch Out.” They did a lot of helping that night from the looks of it too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vee Tha Rula, Denmark Vessey, and more.

LIL YACHTY – “COUNT ME IN”

SNOW THA PRODUCT FT. O.T. GENASIS – “HELP A B*TCH OUT”

VEE THA RULA – “HEART FOR IT”

DENMARK VESSEY – “TRUSTFALL”

CHUUWEE & KHALISOL – “THE CODE”

ANOYD FT. OSWIN BENJAMIN & MICKEY FACTZ – “ADVISORY”

Q MONEY – “COUNTIN’ UP A CHECK”

BOOSIE BADAZZ PRESENTS B WILL & MISTA CAIN – “WTF”

