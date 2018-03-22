The Game Faces Deadline In $7.1 Million Sexual Battery Case

West coast rapper The Game is facing a court deadline to hand over financial records and related documents regarding a 2016 sexual assault battery case that was decided in Chicago. The artist born Jayceon Taylor has just a short window of time to hand over his records in the case, for which he has reportedly not paid anything on since the decision.

The Chicago Tribune reports:

The rapper known as the Game has a week to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for failing to hand over his financial records to a woman who won a $7.1 million sexual battery lawsuit against him in 2016, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in Chicago.

An attorney for the woman said in court paperwork filed this month that the Grammy-nominated recording artist has not paid her a cent, nor has he provided information about his assets and income. A hearing scheduled for Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago was pushed to April 5 to give the rapper’s attorneys time to respond.

The outlet adds that the woman who brought the lawsuit against The Game says the rapper touched her sexually and inappropriately when she was a contestant on the VH1 reality series, She’s Got Game.

