We know the stigma of the black father but there’s a hashtag out there showing love and support to all the great dads out there in their kids lives. #BlackFathers more than likely is going to make you feel a type of way, even if you aren’t a parent. Hit the jump to see some of our favorite pics!

#BlackFathers @FarrarTwins He's been his daughter's superhero since day one.

…when i become a father ❤ pic.twitter.com/3SfsKWE82p — t s h i a m o (@tshiamo_teke) March 22, 2018

My dawgs ain’t on Twitter like that so imma do it for em! #BlackFathers y’all boys keep handling y’all business ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/USSuSN69Sz — tsunamipapi (@JaiquanManning) March 22, 2018

The Love Between Father & Daughter Knows NO Distance💕💙 I Love You Pumpkinnnn❗️This Probably My FAVORITE Hashtag Of 2018 …#BlackFathers pic.twitter.com/jXdEcQL7ZU — Tay💸 (@CoreianP) March 22, 2018

#blackfathers is the best thread i think i’ve ever seen y’all are doing so good yes i love it i’m gonna cry i love babies pic.twitter.com/p2urYlWLSo — idiot sandwich (@devotionstuff) March 22, 2018

#BlackFathers is a thread I’m here for honestly cause yeah y’all know not everybody can have “decent” fathers so I applaud y’all fr 👏🏾 — T’Challa (@Lijah2x_) March 22, 2018

This #BlackFathers hash tag 😩😍😍 my heart can’t take it 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️ — bby luvv 🌻🦋💛 (@youdreamoflenny) March 22, 2018