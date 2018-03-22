Did Tropikana Puke on Batman The Ride Backward at Six Flags St. Louis? [VIDEO]

Six Flags St. Louis—The Coaster Capital of Missouri—launches an exciting new season on Saturday, March 24 with a thrilling, new roller coaster experience. For the first time ever, the park is flipping its most innovative and adrenaline-charged roller coaster backward. BATMAN: The Ride Backward promises to deliver even more intense thrills as it undergoes a gravity-defying role reversal March 24 through May 13.

“Six Flags leads the way in innovation and now we are ramping the intensity level way up,” said Six Flags St. Louis Park President, Phil Liggett. “We are challenging thrill-seekers to take on this steel beast…backward. Never before have our guests been able to experience this unique sensation of careening around curves and flying through loops… without being able to see them coming. BATMAN: The Ride Backward delivers on our commitment to offer new and unique thrills to our guests every single year.”

Using a state-of-the art, specially designed chassis, the ski-lift style cars on BATMAN: The Ride will be turned 180° in the opposite direction. Riders will experience the thrill of a lifetime as they take flight on this one-of-a-kind adventure:

Leave the Batcave and ascend up the 10-story lift—backward;

and ascend up the 10-story lift—backward; Experience nearly 2,700 feet of track at speeds of 50 miles per hour—backward; and

Fly through a 70-foot vertical loop, two heart-pounding outside helices, a second vertical loop, and a zero-gravity roll—all while facing backward.

Both a backward and a forward train will be in operation on BATMAN: The Ride, so guests who prefer to face their thrills head on may still do so. Since opening in 1995, BATMAN: The Ride has given over 23.7 million thrilling rides and continues to reign as one of the most popular roller coasters in the world.

Six Flags St. Louis 2018 Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Members also receive skip-the-line passes, sneak previews, and extended ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: