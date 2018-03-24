Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Throws Support To Meek Mill

After Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he would not attempt to block Meek Mill‘s release on bail last week, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania also threw support behind the rapper.

In a retweet of a Philly.com story discussing Krasner’s move, Governor Wolf made a statement along with the tweet.

“I support Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s position with regards to the case of Robert Williams (Meek Mill). The criminal justice system is in need of repair. That’s why my administration has made efforts to invest in programs that divert individuals from the criminal justice system, improve public safety, and promote fairness,” wrote one portion of the statement.

Wolf followed that adding, “But more needs to be done. I am calling on the General Assembly to send me the Justice Reinvestment II bills, which the Senate just advanced out of committee. These reforms will help address issues in the criminal justice system from arrest, trial, sentencing, incarceration, and post-release.”

Meek’s team reposted the tweet string via the rapper’s Instagram page, which has garnered some positive responses.

Looks like Meek Milly will be home soon if all pans out.

I support D.A. Larry Krasner’s position in the case of Robert Williams (Meek Mill). Our criminal justice system is in need of repair. That’s why my admin has made efforts to invest in programs that divert individuals from the system, improve public safety, and promote fairness. https://t.co/f8s3JjGOuP — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 23, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: