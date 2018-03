Let’s talk about relationships with author KS Lewis!!!!!! She talks about her books, her relationship advice and her dope show “Love Dish”. I had a chance to sit in on her show and we made a meal and drink while discussing relationship topics.

In this day and age…dating is a CHALLENGE!!! When is too soon? Should I date online???? We dig into these topics and more! Watch the latest episode of the “What’s Poppin!” podcast!!

