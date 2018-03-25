Ashanti Joins the #MeToo Movement!

Ashanti has been in this music game for a minute now!!

Back in the 90s and early 2000s…Ashanti was best know as the princess of R&B! She was signed to Murder Inc. Well recently Ashanti explained how she was in the studio (back in the day) with a producer trying to work on a new track. Allegedly/supposedly the producer was feeling her…and suggested that she take a shower with him..and even suggested that she “allow” him to do certain things to her! Well naturally she said NO! And suddenly…the same track they were working on…was now going to cost $45K WTF???? When Ja Rule and Irv Gotti got wind of what their little sister went through…and handled business!! I don’t know what exactly happened…but Shanti got not just that track…but a total of 3…FOR FREE!!!!!

