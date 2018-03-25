National
Parkland Student Says The Media Refuses To Highlight Black Classmates’ Voices

This is how David Hogg is reconciling and leveraging his white privilege.

Parkland, Florida student and gun control activist David Hogg is out there speaking that good truth. The 17-year-old is calling out the media’s disinterest with highlighting the voices of his Black classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The day before The March For Our Lives rally in D.C., during an gun control debate with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, the teen was asked what was the biggest mistake the media had made since the tragic school shooting that left 17 dead.

Hogg responded: “Not giving black students a voice. My school is about 25 percent black, but the way we’re covered doesn’t reflect that.”

According to Yahoo! News, Axios journalist and developer Alex Duner added on Twitter that Hogg said the lack of black representation was “disgusting.”

David isn’t alone in his critique.

There have been plenty of folks that have called out the media’s double standard when it comes to embracing the mostly white young faces from the #NeverAgain movement compared to demonizing and undermining African-American activists in the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

Not to mention, gun violence isn’t just about protecting youth in schools.

Hopefully, the media and the rest of the country are paying attention.

