News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The NSFW List: Your Weekly Dose Of Inappropriate Content

Watch these before 9 am and after 5 pm or you will get an e-mail from HR.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Two young women look down, horrified, at mobile phone

Source: RapidEye / Getty

GlobalGrind.com presents: 10 links not to click while you’re on the clock:

1. Don’t watch this “Twitter After Dark” classic featuring a frisky elderly woman preying on her well-intentioned chauffeur because…

… Well, there’s really nothing you can say when your supervisor asks you WTF made this more important than your assignments.

2. Dont watch this viral clip of bored Middle Eastern ballers playing jump rope with an ATV because…

…You might be inspired to explore new levels of laziness for the rest of the day.

Hit page 2 for more content that could get your fired.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos