The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Stormy Daniels’ Interview With Anderson Cooper

Stormy Daniels’ has broken the internet. Her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper was trending — with the hashtag #StormyDanielsDay — hours before it aired. Well, the interview lived up to the hype.

In case you missed it, Daniels, who is a porn star, has been in the headlines for months. She was reportedly paid $130,000 — a week before the 2016 election — to stay silent about an affair with the President. Miss Stormy is now suing Trump to tell every grimy detail of their hook ups, which dates back to 2006 (Trump married Melania in 2005). In a lawsuit filed with the California state court, Stormy claims President Donald Trump never signed the non-disclousre agreement (he hilariously went under the name David Dennison), therefore, the agreement is invalid. Now, she is spilling all the tea to Cooper, knowing she might get sued. Watch a couple clips below:

.@StormyDaniels was physically threatened by an unknown man in front of her daughter after Trump became aware of a deal she made to sell her story. This is how Putin behaves. "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom."#StormyDanielsDay pic.twitter.com/SpsGVXhGbB — The Loyal Opposition (@TheLoyalO) March 26, 2018

On 60 Minutes, Stormy Daniels reveals the secret to getting trump to STOP talking about himself… Turn him around, drop his pants, and spank him with a magazine featuring himself. #60Minutes#StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/C45yAlKDts — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 26, 2018

Of course, we are loving this and so is Black Twitter. Trump deserves every drag he gets. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below.

Remember when this was seen as disrespectful to the office? #stormydanielsday pic.twitter.com/J5X7KExjEj — Randolph Terrance (@realtalkforyou) March 26, 2018

All of these receipts on Cohen 😂😂😂 #StormyDanielsDay pic.twitter.com/kEe1j2mgFu — Jamie Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) March 26, 2018

Stormy Daniels is a vicious top. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 25, 2018

Stormy Daniels: 🗣️🗣️"Ya dick game trash" – to the President on national TV. 2018 what a year — Fuck Donald Trump He A Bitchass Nigga (@MrDespicable) March 25, 2018

Stormy Daniels has described naked @realDonaldTrump exactly as disgusting as I thought it was. #60Minutes — Political Black Girl Magic (@TheSavageNotes) March 25, 2018

What I think of when I hear Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/PCSoJ3LM5K — Matty Go Sens (@Gerv_Rebrand) March 25, 2018

Melania in her separate room watching 60 Minutes. #StormyDanielsDay pic.twitter.com/wfHeeii7Rp — Countess Blackwell 🦄 (@fantomerouge) March 26, 2018

Donald Trump watching this interview trying not to tweet right now #StormyDanielsDay pic.twitter.com/aADxizV6Th — Jamie Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) March 25, 2018

I like Stormy. What’s the official stan title? Storm Troopers? Let me know. #StormyDanielsDay — Books and Boujee (@AmbreLynae) March 25, 2018

What I imagine Hillary is doing right now! #StormyDanielsDay pic.twitter.com/6rZUy46SVn — Woke And Magic (@WokeAndMagic) March 26, 2018

Good job, Stormy. Wouldn’t it be amazing if a porn star took down Trump? Make America great again!

