Who doesn’t like sweets and smell goods?? This week on the “What’s Poppin!” podcast we spotlight minority-owned businesses in the DMV!! Candace from “Sweet Kiss” cupcakes talks about her baking passion! We are also joined by Terry owner of “Shea Butter Like Whoa” who manufactures his own line of shea butter, body scrubs, and oils! Both businesses are making big moves! Get to know them in this episode!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: