Offset Feuding Online With Woman Who Claims She Just Gave Birth To His Child

Offset might have some explaining to do to Cardi B. The Migos rapper is fighting claims that he fathered yet another baby.
This weekend a woman named Celina Powell took to social media to announce she gave birth to a baby by the Atlanta trap rap star. The caption was simply the baby’s name Karma Kiari Cephus which is a nod to Offset’s government name Kiari Kendrell Cephus.
Since the announcement hit the internet the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper has denied any paternal connection to the child. This lead to a very nasty back and forth between him and Powell on Twitter.
She shared screenshots which he questioned but she had her receipts in order.
Naturally this quickly got back to Cardi B which prompted her to also deny Powell’s claims via a subliminal post.
And Celina shot Bardi a video reel of all the direct messages between her and Offset.
This is the same IG model that he claimed was trying to extort him back in 2017. Powell says that he will be served a paternity test when he travels back to Denver on April 19. It is also rumored Cardi pregnant with a baby by him as well. That’s a lot of Offspring.
