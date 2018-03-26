Apryl Jones Hints At Omarion’s Alleged Bad Parenting: “You Can’t Make Someone Responsible”

It’s been years since former ‘Love & Hip’ stars Apryl Jones & Omarion called it quits, but the pair is forever connected through their two kids Megaa and A’mei.

Just two years ago, Omarion alluded to some bad blood between the pair, when he sneak dissed Apryl on his track “It’s Whatever.”

“I’m probably better by myself. I had to put this shit on record, just so you could get a message.” Omarion said in the lyrics.

April responded then, telling Twitter:

How can someone turn out to be so evil…omg — Apryl Jones (@APRYLSJONES) November 14, 2016

Conflict between the two seemed to have died down, until Jones hinted at some co-parenting issues in a recent Twitter tirade. “You can’t make someone responsible,” she told her followers:

Sitting back on some people, just because as you mature you realize not everyone is for you. I don’t mind letting you go… — Apryl Jones (@APRYLSJONES) March 25, 2018

People will sho nuff do it from the gram knowing damn well you ain’t even close to what you fraudulently are representing!!! #cutitout — Apryl Jones (@APRYLSJONES) March 26, 2018

And say something I dare you…cause I’ll always be able to say more…😝 #inthatorder — Apryl Jones (@APRYLSJONES) March 26, 2018

Hopefully the two work things out for the sake of their family.

