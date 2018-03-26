Photos
This Is What Beyoncé Wears To Do Her Weekend Shopping

Hello Beautiful Staff
Beyoncé was spotted out and about with Blue Ivy at none other than Target. It doesn’t get more suburban than this. The superstar and mom of 3 showed us her weekend style, that totally hit the bullseye.

Beyoncé & Blue shopping at Target today. 🎯

Beyoncé wore a $410.00 Self Portrait asymmetric red and white polka dot top and paired the look with slightly oversized jeans cuffed at the bottom and some super cute red heels with a furry back.

While most run errands in yoga pants and sneakers, Queen Bey keeps it glam at all times. Blue Ivy looked adorable in a short pants sweat suit and pink New Balances.

Such a cute (and stylish!) family.

beyonce

