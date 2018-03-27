You’ve Heard Of A Seeing Eye Dog, But Only In The Hood Will You See A Seeing Eye Goat

You always hear stories about how folks in Florida do wild and crazy things, or how Georgians are bizarre — but you can always count on big cities like Detroit to have the most peculiar situations happen on a seemingly regular day.

Just like when one man brought a goat with him along on the city bus as his pet and had passengers freaking out.

Meanwhile in Detroit….. my man brought a goat on the bus 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nD9v3xImTT — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) March 26, 2018

Apparently, either the bus driver wasn’t feeling it or folks on the bus were too weirded out because the man and his Billy goat were kicked off the bus and forced to walk home:

Man and his goat kicked off Detroit bus forced to walk home https://t.co/BgcDT3Lrq9 — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) March 27, 2018

What would you do if you saw this while riding the bus en route to work one morning? The man in the back screaming about The Walking Dead is us.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: