The Thirst Is Real: 6 Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’, Season 7 Ep. 2

Season 7’s second episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta picks up right where last weeks left off. Jasmine stops by Rasheeda’s store Pressed looking for her baby father’s wife but instead is greeted by Rasheeda’s mom Shirleen and stepdaughter.

Jasmine seems to be the only one trying to be the adult in this messy situation and wants to talk about her son meeting the rest of his siblings. Instead, she is greeted with some serious shade from Shirleen and Kirk’s daughter and let her know they are not feeling Jasmine. Neither was Love & Hip Hop Twitter apparently.

Are we supposed to feel sorry for this Jasmine chick? #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/tRgevOHeCT — Dria (@AAndersenPhoto) March 27, 2018

Jasmine is really out of line, should’ve thought about the life you was giving your kid BEFORE sleeping with a married man. You can’t force people to accept your baby all the sudden talking about my son y’all family. #LHHATL — ♉️ (@22dimpz) March 20, 2018

It’s not jasmines place to be stepping to Rasheeda place…. you want ya son apart of the family it’s Kirk job to make that happen.. jasmine and Rasheeda don’t need to cross paths what are you doing #LHHATL — PRiiNC3SSA💞 (@MzPR3TTY_P) March 27, 2018

I’m tired of Jasmine already 🙄 NO ONE has to accept you 🙄 #lhhatl — Amanda (@_xoxoMandaa_xx) March 20, 2018

Kirk daughter should have whooped Jasmines ass 👊🏽👊🏽 right there in Pressed !!! #LHHATL — Suzii💋 (@ChynaItsChyna) March 27, 2018

We salute Jasmine for stepping up but yeah she definitely still played herself, though.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

