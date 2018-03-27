El-P Stands In Support Of Killer Mike After NRA Interview

For years now, El-P has been one of the most vocal rappers of his generation when it comes to railing against the system ever since his Company Flow days. Now a bonafide star with Run The Jewels, the producer and lyricist issued a pair of tweets with a statement supporting his rapping partner Killer Mike in the wake of the NRA interview over the weekend.

“I don’t drop friends from my life because I disagree with them or the way they got a message out,” El-P wrote in part of his statement directed towards Killer Mike.

He added, “Despite our many differences (and I promise you they are vast and often hotly debated), I’ve been around the block and I know a good person when I see one. I know who’s gonna stand next to me and next to you and fight. If you’ve been watching Mike over the years you know it too. If you haven’t, look closer. Beyond Twitter moments and anger and hot takes. You’ll see it. No I can not and will not ever turn my back on this man. He wouldn’t turn his on me. Or you.”

Mike responded to El-P’s statements, this after he himself apologized for sitting down with the NRA who framed the interview as supporting its cause when Mike thought the segment was on Black people and gun ownership according to his account.

2 things i need to say. pic.twitter.com/q8GrxQeWPs — el-p (@therealelp) March 26, 2018

I am so humbled to be your friend, brother & group member. I am so grateful to have an ally always. I apologize for my bull in a china store like tendencies! I drive u nuts but i promise u I love ya brother & will always do what’s right. Thank u for your underserved suffering https://t.co/VwOyCcVkls — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 26, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: