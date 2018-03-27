Juelz Santana Doesn’t Get Bail, To Remain In Custody

Juelz Santana isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Dipset rapper was denied bail stemming from his now infamous gun in his luggage at the x-ray machine at the airport case.

Rapper Juelz Santana will remain in custody after a judge ruled Monday that a proposed bail package was insufficient to allow his release on weapons and drug charges.

Judge James Clark 3rd rejected the bail package for the Diplomats founding member, whose real name is LaRon James.

The specifics of the bail package were not discussed in court. The 36-year-old Totowa resident has been in custody since March 12, when he turned himself in for allegedly having a gun and drugs in his luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A new bail hearing date was not set.

Santana was caught with a .38-caliber handgun as well as oxycodone pill in his luggage, thus the drug and gun charges.

