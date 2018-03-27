HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?

Wendy Williams may have taken a little break for health purposes; however, she’s back and serving some serious style.

Wendy A post shared by Merrell Hollis (@merrellhollis) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

Wearing a white suit with red trim and embellishments around the front pocket, she paired the look with $250.00 Gucci thigh high stockings (purchase them here). She paired the socks with$1,150 Gucci studded leather platform pumps in black and white. Williams was styled by Memsor.

Her makeup was done by Merrell Hollis and her straight blonde hair is by Robyn Michele.

I love this entire look when she is sitting down. However, I don’t like the look when she is standing up. The length of the pants against the t-strap is throwing me off.

It’s great to see Williams feeling better! Beauties, we must know: is her comeback look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

How Gucci Failed Miserably In Their Attempt At White Allyship

Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And We’re Thankful

Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi