Tyler The Creator, Miguel, Erykah Badu, & More To Perform At 2018 Afropunk Festival In Brooklyn

The lineup for this year’s Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn, New York has been revealed today, and you can expect a ton of amazing artists to hit the stage. The festival takes place on the weekend of August 25 and 26, and the newly unveiled lineup includes big names like Tyler, The Creator, Jaden Smith, Erykah Badu, Miguel, Kaytranada, and Janelle Monae.
The annual festivities are returning once again to Fort Greene’s Commodore Barry Park. On top of the incredible headliners taking the stage, fans will also be able to see performances from The Internet, Denzel Curry, Smino, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Duckwrth, Willow Smith, Jamila Woods, and many, many more throughout the jame-packed weekend. The festival announced their lineup on Tuesday via their Twitter page.
To purchase your tickets for this year’s festival, head over to Afropunk’s official website. It’s definitely going to be one for the books!