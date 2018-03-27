OMG: Customer Puts Chefs On Blast For A Bomb Burger In Viral Video

Ever had food so good you had to let your emotions out so the whole world could know?

One fast food customer was hit with the magic of Shake Shack and once he took in a burger, he had no choice but to bring the dramatics.

Check out Marcus Jeffers’ (@spookyboosky) hilarious video below!

Marcus’ praise certainly resonated with folks. His video has already received over 6 million views on Twitter and over 188,000 retweets.

He even made an appearance on TV. Watch him explain the whole scene in the clip below!

