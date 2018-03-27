Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original “Oh My God, Wow” Guy

We’ve all seen clips of this overjoyed man online, but few know what good news inspired him to exclaim, “Oh my God, wow,” with such conviction.

Oh My God, Wow 😂😂😂😂😂😂 that meme has me so weak everytime I see this I can't help myself but to laugh out loud pic.twitter.com/BgwvTAmvTp — T.J. Brown (@tjbrown42) March 21, 2018

Apparently, he just found out his wife is expecting. It explains why she’s been acting so strange lately.

His happiness makes sense now pic.twitter.com/67Q9DTxkB7 — ASAD (@asad_abdullah17) March 21, 2018

In context, it all makes sense. The clip comes from a Ghanaian film called “Azonto Ghost.” Scilla Owusu, a writer, director and producer explains:

“The woman is pregnant but she was too shy to tell her husband. The husband finally convinces her to tell him what news she was hiding from him,” Owusu says. “She then lets him know she’s 3 months pregnant. He’s so happy and gives thanks to the Lord and is very relieved to hear the great news.”

