Good Gangsta? 5 Times Tekashi69 Made You Think He Was A Nice Guy

Tekashi69 has been the Internet’s number one topic of conversation ever since his controversial Breakfast Club interview. Everyone learned something different from the hour long conversation, but most came away with the idea that 69 is not one of the good guys.

Tekashi 69 was respectfully disrespectful on breakfast club today — RICH KIDD | R-WAY (@richkiddbeats) March 23, 2018

That breakfast club Interview was the first time I spent “learning” about Tekashi 69 and all of my assumptions about him were correct…A severely uneducated individual who is an innate product of his environment. Everything that is wrong with him stems from a lack of education. — Kwesi Bailey (@KwesGxd) March 25, 2018

Regardless of what you think about the Brooklyn native, he has a loyal fan base that actually sees the good buried deep inside of him. Just ask DJ Akademiks:

All jokes aside, Tekashi is known for giving back to his community and uplifting young kids, despite the wild boy antics:

He often tells the story of his rough upbringing to let kids know that if he can achieve his dreams, so can they:

Just last year, 69 took a few lucky kids back to school shopping:

He also let’s fans take pics rocking his infamous chain:

Speaking of jewelry, 69 even gifted his buddy Ak with a $150,000 chain; which we’re almost certain he took back:

We’re not sure if Tekashi is just a complex kid putting on for social media, or if he’s really a gangster with a good heart.

What are your thoughts?

