Good Gangsta? 5 Times Tekashi69 Made You Think He Was A Nice Guy

Tekashi69 has been the Internet’s number one topic of conversation ever since his controversial Breakfast Club interview. Everyone learned something different from the hour long conversation, but most came away with the idea that 69 is not one of the good guys.
Regardless of what you think about the Brooklyn native, he has a loyal fan base that actually sees the good buried deep inside of him. Just ask DJ Akademiks:
All jokes aside, Tekashi is known for giving back to his community and uplifting young kids, despite the wild boy antics:
$10,000 I’m back in my city. BUYING CHAINS, CARS, HOUSES IS COOL… but having hope for our kids.. our community is something else. Growing up I didn’t have money .. but I don’t think that was the problem … I didn’t have any hope of making it out any inspiration .. I thought it was a bad dream that we were born to lose .. I want to give these kids hope. If I made it out ANYBODY can. Stick to what you love. Nobody can bring you down. Nothing nobody can say will change what I do.
He often tells the story of his rough upbringing to let kids know that if he can achieve his dreams, so can they:
Just last year, 69 took a few lucky kids back to school shopping:
He also let’s fans take pics rocking his infamous chain:
Speaking of jewelry, 69 even gifted his buddy Ak with a $150,000 chain; which we’re almost certain he took back:
We’re not sure if Tekashi is just a complex kid putting on for social media, or if he’s really a gangster with a good heart.
What are your thoughts?