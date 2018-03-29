Parkland Survivor David Hogg Calls For Boycott Of Fox News’ Laura Ingraham

David Hogg, one of the survivors of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has emerged as one of the young leaders in a growing youth mouth movement decrying gun violence. After a recent chat with TMZ in where the 17-year-old shared that four colleges turned him, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the teen “whined” thus sparking Hogg to call for a boycott from her advertisers.

TMZ writes:

The Parkland leader ordered his more than 600,000 followers on Twitter to boycott advertisers who sponsor Ingraham’s show on FOX News. The call comes on the heels of Ingraham tweeting Hogg whined about getting rejected by 4 colleges, including UCLA.

Hogg posted a list of 12 companies — including AT&T, Allstate, Hulu and Trip Advisor — who advertise on “The Ingraham Angle” and then tweeted at them individually asking why they support cyber bullying.

Truth be told … TMZ contacted Hogg and asked if he was disappointed about not getting into 4 UC schools despite a 4.2 GPA and spearheading the nationwide March For Our Lives rally. He actually did the OPPOSITE of whining.

The pressure seemingly worked after Ingraham posted an apology via Twitter. Basically, she didn’t want that smoke and those ad dollars do talk.

*Waits till we boycott her advertisers to apologize* wow. Hey @IngrahamAngle please just be a real journalist. Focus on the important stories and use your platform to help people not hurt them. #neveragain #ShutUpAndBeObjective #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/wZRBlHk4XS — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 29, 2018

I'm so sorry to everyone that @IngrahamAngle has ever tried to hurt we are here for you and we love you — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Photo: Getty

