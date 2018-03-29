Tiffany Haddish Forced To Sign An NDA After Who Bit Beyoncé-Gate? [VIDEO]

It seems Tiffany Haddish spilled too much tea. The actress admitted that she had to sign an agreement of silence after getting the BeyHive in their feelings.

Ever since Tiff shared her bizarre party experience with Beyoncé the Internets have been tried to pinpoint who would dare take a bite out of King B. The witch hunt has forced the likes of Sanaa Lathan, Sarah Foster and Lena Dunham to plead their innocence.

With no formal confession from the culprit, the #WhoBitBeyoncé search took a life of its’ own. Chrissy Tiegen was even put in an awkward spot after she admitted she knew who the guilty leading lady is but refused to release the name.

Well the same pressure has been put on Haddish who confirmed she had to sign an agreement holding her to silence. On Wednesday she talked about a nondisclosure document she signed while getting her hair done. “NDAs are real y’all. NDAs are real. So, I’m not saying sh*t about nothing” she joked.

Of course her followers wouldn’t let her get off so easily so she urged them to leave the Hollywood who done it be. “People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes? Because taxes are due real soon. Can your children read and write? Have you been working with on them their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on. But y’all wanna know … everybody going crazy about who bit Beyoncé.”

This a direct reference to B’s verse on “Top Off” where she said “If they’re tryna party with the queen / They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure”. She wasn’t lying.

Video of her IG live below, the biting talk starts at the 2:30 minute mark.

