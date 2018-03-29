Chef Lawrence Puts His Taste Buds To The Test With ‘Bodega Or Boujee’

On this episode of ‘Games N Gab,’ Chef Lawrence of WeTV’s ‘Hustle & Soul’ tastes various foods to determine if they were bought at a bodega our a boujee restaurant. The restaurant owner also tells fans what they can expect from the upcoming season of his reality show.

