Diplo ft. Desiigner “Suidical,” Arin Ray ft. YG “We Ain’t Homies” & More | Daily Visuals 3.29.18

At one point it seemed like Desiigner was the next big thing in rap, but then he disappeared into the shadows from whence he came.

Now it seems like he’s ready to reemerge and in the visuals to Diplo’s “Suicidal” the “Panda” rapper roams the cold streets of New York in some designer blazers, shirtless, and in some high-waters. At the end of the day this video begs a single question: who’s Desiigner’s stylist?!

Further to the west side of the map Arin Ray links up with YG and take a ride through the country side for the black-and-white clip to “We Ain’t Homies.” We ain’t even gonna ask who gave YG that oversized down jacket.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JJ Dealnger featuring Boosie Badazz, Lauren Sanderson featuring PnB Rock, and more.

DIPLO FT. DESIIGNER – “SUICIDAL”

ARIN RAY FT. YG – “WE AIN’T HOMIES”

JJ DEALNGER FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “FORGET ABOUT”

LAUREN SANDERSON FT. PNB ROCK – “WRITTEN IN THE STARS”

BRIDGET KELLY – “SEDATED”

YRN LINGO – “FEELIN ME”

