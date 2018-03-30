What Are You Doing?: Fortnite Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Ble Caught Using The N-Word, Says He’s Sorry & Was Tongue-Tied

Ninja was really feeling himself a tad bit too much. Yesterday while streaming a session of Fortnite with a buddy, popular Twitcher Tyler “Ninja” Blevins made the bonehead error of saying the dreaded N’word and was immediately put on blast for it.
There was a prophetic Tweet posted on the 24th wondering how long it would take for the streamer to slip up while he’s on Twitch.
The duo was in the mood for some tunes while they gamed and settled on Logic’s “44 More” as the soundtrack to their session. Known as one of the “good ones” in the streaming community he started singing along with the song and in his “excitement” blurted out the n-word in front of his viewers. Here is the catch Logic never actually says the word in the song so Ninja added that part in. Here are the actual lyrics of the song via Genius:
“Ayy, bitch, I’ve been goin’ and goin’ like the Energizer
Yeah, I’m supplyin’ the wood like Elijah
In the cut, smokin’ on indica
Might fuck around and compartmentalize ya
They say, they say life is a bitch
And if that is the case then I’m finna surprise her”
The internet caught wind of Ninja’s screw up after a clip of Blevin’s saying the word surfaced online and it quickly picked up steam.
Immediately a debate was started on the matter but who wants to be that person to die on that hill defending Ninja’s error? Apparently, there are quite a few nincompoops who felt the need to try and somehow
Yeah but umm he should know better regardless and just because it’s in a song doesn’t give him the okay to say it. It would seem Ninja knows he messed up badly and has since apologized and claimed he tongue-tied for the error in series of tweets.
The apology seems sincere, but that didn’t stop folks from coming at him for thinking he had a pass.
Ninja is not the first gamer/streamer to be called out for racist or anti-semitic popular YouTube and Twitch streamers JonTron and Pewdiepie were caught out here saying crazy shit. Whether it was the version with the hard ER at the end or with an A, Ninja has no business saying the word. Hopefully, he learned his lesson, just because Drake likes and joined your stream doesn’t mean you can talk slick on your streams. But he’s still gonna catch this slander and jokes though hit the flip for more reactions to Ninja saying the n-word,
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty