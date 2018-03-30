According to Court Documents Fabolous Knocked Emily B’s Two Front Teeth Out

Rapper Fabolous was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he allegedly punched a woman, his long time girlfriend Emily B, seven times in the face and threatened her father and brother.

Court documents show the alleged crime stemmed from an earlier incident on March 7, when Fab “become enraged” when he found out via IG that Emily was also in LA. According to an affidavit of probable cause,while on the flight back to the East coast, Fabolous threatened Emily via text that he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he “did not want to go out like that.” Emily told police that she was afraid because of the March 7 incident.

She was later punched seven times in the face “causing severe damage to her two front teeth”, according to court documents. Emily even called her father and brother to remove the two handguns in the house for the sake of (read the rest here)

