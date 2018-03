On her new track, “Be Careful” Cardi B may be addressing her relationship with Fiance’ Offset, who allegedly cheated on her in the past. In the song she raps,

“I could’ve did what you did to me a few times.”

“But ifI decide to slide, find a n-gga, f–k him and suck his — , you would’ve been pissed.”

“But that’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of b—.”

