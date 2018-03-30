10 Things We Learned From Tyrone Hankerson Jr.’s Interview With Roland Martin

Tyrone Hankerson, Jr has been called everything from Tyrone The Scammer to the biggest finesser in Howard University history over the course of the past two days. The law student from Atlanta has been accused of embezzling $429,000 from other students financial aid in order to support himself, go on lavish trips and more. Aside from a statement, Hankerson has mostly been quiet. Until now.

Roland Martin sat down with the embattled student as well as his lawyer for a lengthy conversation where they discuss everything, including whether or not Tyrone actually took $429,000. Here are the 10 things we learned from Tyrone’s conversation.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: