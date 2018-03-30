YIKES: Florida Mom Had An Epidural Needle Stuck In Her Spine For 14 Years

Giving birth is already the closest that women come to death, and one Florida woman had death knocking at her door for over a decade, and didn’t even know it.

After Amy Bright gave birth to her son at Florida’s Naval Hospital Jacksonville in 2003, she started experiencing severe back pains. A whole 14 years later, a CT scan revealed that she had a piece of the needle used to administer her epidural anesthetic stuck in her spine.

Amy Bright was thrilled when she gave birth to her youngest son, Jacob, at Florida’s Naval Hospital Jacksonville in 2003. But just two months after her C-section delivery, Bright began experiencing severe back pain, which marked the beginning of a… https://t.co/lMv0RMsGe6 — surgicalcaps.com (@surgicalcaps) March 29, 2018

Bright told PEOPLE, “Every time I move and walk and bend and twist and sleep, that needle moves inside my spine. For 14 years, I’ve been creating scar tissue in my spine from this needle moving. I’m angry.”

X-rays that show NEEDLE in Amy Bright's SPINE. She says in 2003 at Naval Hospital Jacksonville part of a needle from a spinal injection before a c section broke off, the person knew but never said a word. CT scan last Nov revealed needle. I still can't believe this story. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/OY0dOVum1y — Elizabeth Campbell (@WJXTElizabeth) March 22, 2018

The 41-year old says now it’s extremely difficult to use her left leg and foot. Her lawyers are accusing the hospital of fraud and malpractice, and they’re claiming the hospital knew the needle was stuck in Bright’s spine but did nothing about it. However, Bright has yet to file a lawsuit, but plans to do so in the coming months.

