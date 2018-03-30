Watch: SZA Heads To Camp CTRL In Self-Directed Video For ‘Broken Clocks’

SZA teamed up with TDE President Dave Free to direct the visual for “Broken Clocks” and we love what they did with it. One of the more mesmerizing tracks off the album, SZA sets the stage at ‘Camp CTRL’ where all is peaceful, aside from the human alarm clock yelling “Wake up!” when camp starts. Watch until the end for a very turnt surprise and pay attention for some cool cameos from Schoolboy Q and more.