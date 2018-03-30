Listen Closely: Do You Think Ariana Grande’s Song ‘Side To Side’ Is A Rip Off Of This Track?

TMZ reports that a Texas man by the name of Christopher R. O’Connor is suing UMG Recordings over Ariana Grande‘s 2016 hit “Side To Side” featuring Nicki Minaj. O’Connor claims “J5 (T6)” was written before Grande’s single and he believes someone at UMG got her to copy it. O’Connor reportedly reached out to UMG and “was instructed to send in a demo … but the company didn’t address his accusation of song stealing,” TMZ states.

O’Connor would like royalties from “Side To Side” and a songwriting credit, as he tells TMZ this isn’t the first time UMG bit his style. Do you think the songs are similar?

