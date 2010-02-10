Bobby V Exposed By Angry Groupie (PHOTO)

Bobby V sex pictures leaked online last night, by an angry groupie. FreddyO.com reports one of his ex’s has decided to get the ultimate revenge and wants the world to see all his jump offs and their goods. In an email received by the blogger the ex writes:

Ladies it is time for us to wake up and see these men for who they are. This is one of many emails to come! Remember in life you must make choices; love the one you are with and stop thinking people will never find things out… cause your actions always come to the light.

Love M.C

Out of all the celebrities, the last person i would have expected this from was Bobby V.

