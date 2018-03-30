Music
Home > Music

GG Music: Jay Blaze Heats Up With Global Banger “Cool Drinks”

#HaterzStayBack from the versatile MC with an international style.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Jay Blaze

Source: Jay Blaze / courtesy of Nancy Byron

Jay Blaze has some heat on his hands with his latest single and video.

In “Cool Drinks,” Blaze wants to buy the hottest girl in the room something cool to sip.

Check out the SoundCloud link below:

Full credits below:

Follow Jay Blaze

https://instagram.com/iamjayblaze

https://facebook.com/iamjayblaze

https://twitter.com/iamjayblaze

Follow #HaterzStayBack

https://instagram.com/HaterzStayBack

https://facebook.com/HaterzStayBack

https://twitter.com/HaterzStayBack

Featuring @fill_up

Produced by @jrnobleofficial

Hit the jump to learn more about Jay’s #HaterzStayBack campaign.

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos