Bobby V. hooks up with Nicki Minaj in his new single ‘Stilleto’s & a T- shit’. There is no way he can go wrong with a feature like this. Nicki being the hottest female you know she had to bless Bobby V with a dope verse! Bobby V been in the game since DTP was popping! Much respect to Bobby V. Dope song! Listen & comment.

Bobby V Ft Nicki Minaj Stilettos T Shirt

