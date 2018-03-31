BlackExcellence: Three Black Undergrads Make Student Government History At The University Of Georgia

Three undergraduate students at the University of Georgia are breaking racial barriers within their student government and giving the institution a dose of #BlackExcellence. On Wednesday, Charlene Marsh, Destin Mizelle, and Ammishaddai Grand-Jean will make history at the school by becoming the first group of Black students to hold the top three positions within the student government, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The students joined forces and launched the “Believe” campaign where they vowed to work towards creating a transparent environment on campus so that issues like diversity and sexual assault can be addressed, called for unity amongst campus organizations, and promised to build a stronger relationship between students and the student government, the news outlet writes. Their message resonated with students as they received over 4,000 out of 8,000 votes. Ammishaddai Grand-Jean, who is a junior and majors in political science and economics, will serve as president. Charlene Marsh, another UGA junior who majors in international affairs and sociology, will become vice president and Destin Mizelle, a third-year psychology major, will serve as treasurer.

The “Believe” ticket marked the second time in the institution’s history that there was an all-African American executive ticket. The students—who are slated to take on their roles on April 4—are excited about stepping into their leadership positions and evoking change on campus. “The first thing we want to do is have a party with all the students in Tate Plaza and listen to all their concerns, the same thing we have been doing,” Marsh told Red & Black.

The students’ win is not only historic, but it’s huge for representation. It comes at a time where there is a need for more diversity on UGA’s campus. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a mere 8 percent of the school’s undergraduates are Black.

SEE ALSO:

Former Morehouse President John S. Wilson To Take On Diversity Role At Harvard

Docu-Series Explores What It’s Like To Be A Black Student At Yale