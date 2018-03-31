Entertainment
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than Enough To Go Around

The UCLA legend shut down some alternate facts that the NCAA was pushing on Twitter.

NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal - Syracuse v North Carolina

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The NCAA’s Twitter account shared this video in defense of the organization’s exploitative practices.

The man in this clip claims that paying NCAA athletes would force schools to eliminate the athletic programs in less profitable sports.

His argument basically admits that universities’ business models unproportionally exploit students’ labor for sports like men’s basketball and football, making them cash cows for the entire college education system.

Former UCLA men’s basketball star and Longtime NCAA legal opponent Ed O’Bannon quickly challenged the tweet.

“I’ve seen the books,” he said, “everybody can get something.”

