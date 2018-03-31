C’Mon Son: See The Shocking Footage The Landed Fabolous Behind Bars For Domestic Assault

Fabolous shocked everyone this week when news broke that the Brooklyn emcee was arrested on domestic assualt charges.
It’s hard to imagine the king of hot punchlines actually hitting a woman. Well, shocking footage has hit the net that may prove otherwise. Fab doesn’t physically attack his longtime girlfriend Emily B in the video, but the way he verbally assaulted her and her dad says it all. Warning: Language (Video Via TMZ)
Despite the visual proof that Fab got violent with Emily, there are still folks out here defending him:
Then there’s the people putting said folks in their place:
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours