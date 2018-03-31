C’Mon Son: See The Shocking Footage The Landed Fabolous Behind Bars For Domestic Assault

Fabolous shocked everyone this week when news broke that the Brooklyn emcee was arrested on domestic assualt charges.

It’s hard to imagine the king of hot punchlines actually hitting a woman. Well, shocking footage has hit the net that may prove otherwise. Fab doesn’t physically attack his longtime girlfriend Emily B in the video, but the way he verbally assaulted her and her dad says it all. Warning: Language (Video Via TMZ)

Despite the visual proof that Fab got violent with Emily, there are still folks out here defending him:

That Dont even Look like Fab , Yall Believe Anything! Hype Bunny’s — 1of1📌 (@__jewelyyB) March 31, 2018

I dont believe that, fab ain't never got outta character or raised his voice especially when they were on LHHNY https://t.co/ejRNXLeSxI — dsk♐ (@QueenDee_____) March 30, 2018

Then there’s the people putting said folks in their place:

Idk if Fabolous can dress his way out of this one pic.twitter.com/mn3cg4fNnr — ⚡️A D D Y (@Ziggzaddy) March 31, 2018

Folks needing video proof that Fabolous assaulted Emily for no reason looking mad similar to those folks needing video proof when we say Black men are being assaulted by cops for no reason. Not saying it’s the exact same, just noting similarities. Come at me. I’ve got time. pic.twitter.com/QnQ3PlAbcQ — April (@ReignOfApril) March 31, 2018

Y'all wanted proof of Fab being a woman beater and TMZ was like pic.twitter.com/uub7lZ7cy3 — E. (@LIBGyal) March 31, 2018

