This Rotten Apple Exclusive Is Sicker Than Your Average SnapBack

The hat connoisseurs at Twnty-Two have a limited supply of #TheRottenAppleCollection left, as the brand approaches its fifth anniversary.
The Rotten Apple snapback isn’t just the perfect declaration of your New York state of mind, it’s an exclusive statement of dedication to the essence of Hip Hop’s Mecca.
From the Bronx, to Queens, to Brooklyn, to Manhattan and Strong Island, the vibe is still alive.
Many thanks to those that have purchased our new hat series #TheRottenAppleCollection. There are a few left at www.twnty-two.com right now. We are hitting our 5th year Anniversary later this year…I really appreciate everyone who has supported from jump, all the way to the new friends of the brand. Our family of collab brands, we rocking with yall still! So much is on the way, so get ready! Cop and Rock! #TwntyTwo #WeStillHere #Haaaannn!! @twntytwo_22 @president_dope @whoischristianvazquez #Squad
Cop up from Twnty-two.com while supplies last.