Facebook Partners With She Leads Africa To Empower Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs

Tech giant Facebook has launched a new initiative in efforts to provide Nigerian women with the support needed to step into the realm of entrepreneurship. The company has teamed up with She Leads Africa to launch a boot camp for business owners dubbed She Means Business, The Guardian reported.

Research shows that women in Nigeria will be the driving force behind boosting the economy and generating jobs over the next five years and the country wants to capitalize on that, the news outlet writes. A study released by Development Economics shows that businesses established by women will bring in $19.7 billion for the economy as well as create upwards of 8.9 million jobs by 2022.

She Means Business—which is the first initiative in Sub-Saharan Africa of its kind—will unite thousands of business owners across cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and others for informative workshops about how to grow companies. As part of the initiative, women will also have access to online resources and virtual communities.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Facebook to expand access to the digital skills necessary to move African businesses forward. We know that with the right tools and support, African women can compete on a global level and we look forward to taking these critical digital tools to entrepreneurs all across Nigeria,” Afua Osei, Co-Founder of She Leads Africa told The Guardian. Facebook’s SMB Sales Manager, EMEA, Abi Williams echoed her sentiments stating that Nigerian women are the “backbone of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.” Women entrepreneurs in Nigeria can apply to be a part of the program and will be accepted on a rolling basis.

There has been a global effort to provide women entrepreneurs with the tools that they need to succeed. JP Morgan Chase recently announced that it would invest $1 million in supporting women of color tech entrepreneurs.

