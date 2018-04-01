Black British Youngsters To Be Honored For Preventing A Man From Committing Suicide

Three Black youngsters from England will be nationally recognized for their heroic efforts to save a man from committing suicide in September, the Hertfordshire Mercury reported.

The boys—Devonte Cafferkey, 13, Sammy Farah, 14, and Shawn Young, 13—will be honored with national service awards from the Royal Humane Society, the news outlet writes.

On September 21—while on their way home from school—Cafferkey and Farah noticed a man sitting on the edge of an overpass in Waltham Cross with a rope around his neck. In fear that the man was planning on taking his own life right in front of their eyes, the two sprang into action and pulled him back from the edge while trying to convince him not to jump. The youngsters held the man while their friend Shawn Young went to go get help. A 47-year-old nurse named Joanne Stammers stepped in and held the man until medical officials arrived and transported him to a hospital.

Stammers is happy to see the boys get recognized for their courageous efforts. “I am really pleased for them and I hope other children can see it’s worth stopping to help someone,” she said. The parents of the three boys are astonished by their bravery and honored that their children will be awarded. “I am extremely proud of all three of them, they are all good boys and it’s nice that they are getting recognized for doing something good in the community,” Shawn’s mom Carol Young told the news outlet. “Quite often in the national news there are a lot of negative reports about young people so it is nice to have something positive.” She also added that all three of the boys have made a concerted effort to get back to their regular lives after going through such a traumatic experience.

The Hertfordshire Police nominated them for the awards. This isn’t the first time that Cafferkey, Farah, and Young will be recognized for their heroism. The boys—who are all students at St. Mary’s High School—received special achievement accolades at the Broxbourne Youth Awards.

