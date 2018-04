With Easter falling on the same day as April Fool’s, it’s expected that folks were acting out on Sunday.

The line between serious and just plain hilarious was definitely blurred.

It was a strange kind of day.

Swipe through to find out if more social media personalities were more holy, silly, or somewhere in between!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: